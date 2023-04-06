Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) PT Set at C$0.23 by Fundamental Research

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.23 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Sirios Resources Trading Down 5.6 %
SOI opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Sirios Resources has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 8.23.
Sirios Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.