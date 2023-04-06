Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) PT Set at C$0.23 by Fundamental Research

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.23 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Sirios Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

SOI opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. Sirios Resources has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 8.23.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

