Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €52.12 ($56.65) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €49.79 ($54.12) and a twelve month high of €89.78 ($97.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.61.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

