NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The company traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 484205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

