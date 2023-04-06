Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altus Power traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 918,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,069,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Altus Power Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

