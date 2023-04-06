Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $141.46 and last traded at $140.88. Approximately 2,566,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,261,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

