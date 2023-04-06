Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 70,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 799,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Specifically, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,795 shares of company stock worth $8,169,180 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.