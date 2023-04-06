Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was down 6.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 72,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 476,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Specifically, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

