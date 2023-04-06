HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.28. 525,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,393,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Specifically, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

