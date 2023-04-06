Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTGY. Citigroup raised shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNTGY opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

