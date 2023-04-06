Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $25.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.