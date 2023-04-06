Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $34.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

