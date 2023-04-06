Brokerages Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Target Price at $12.38

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 9.1% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

