Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target at $26.20

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,433 shares of company stock worth $351,429. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.84. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

