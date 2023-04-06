OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $19.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

