OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $19.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $42.30.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
