Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target at $5.48

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $498.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,524 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 59.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 191,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SmartRent by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 686,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

