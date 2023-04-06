Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$49.50

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB reduced their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on ATCO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ACO.X opened at C$44.23 on Monday. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.67 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

