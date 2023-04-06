Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $72.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,401 shares of company stock worth $32,256,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK opened at $72.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

