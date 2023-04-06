Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $10.13

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MESO stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $485.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

