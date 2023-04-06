Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 11th. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVIIU stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $6,013,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,239,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

