Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 2151236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

