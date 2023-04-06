Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,835 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average volume of 1,642 call options.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

