Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.43. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 109,774 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Down 5.1 %

Biohaven Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

