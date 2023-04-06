Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 194,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 149,716 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

