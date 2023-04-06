Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $20.31. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 122,578 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $807.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

