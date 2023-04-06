Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $535.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $459.99 and last traded at $454.51, with a volume of 40731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $453.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

