Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 80,819 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 56,358 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $146.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.18. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

