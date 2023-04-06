Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $205.93, but opened at $210.15. Loop Capital now has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $208.81, with a volume of 137,492 shares.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
