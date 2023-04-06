Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $205.93, but opened at $210.15. Loop Capital now has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $208.81, with a volume of 137,492 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.