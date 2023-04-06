fuboTV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 80,521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 161% compared to the average volume of 30,853 put options.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Stephens dropped their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

