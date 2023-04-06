C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $31.91. C3.ai shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 16,030,685 shares.

Specifically, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

C3.ai Trading Down 15.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

