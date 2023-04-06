Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $59.49. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Encompass Health shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 506,855 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,797 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

