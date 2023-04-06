ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $19.30. Bank of America currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,251,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,561,606 shares.The stock last traded at $32.74 and had previously closed at $31.19.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ON by 171.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $28,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

