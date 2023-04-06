ON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 24,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average daily volume of 7,126 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.02.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

