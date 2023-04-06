Butterfly Network Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,476% compared to the average volume of 685 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 42,404 shares of company stock worth $91,917 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Butterfly Network Trading Down 9.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFLY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.74.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

