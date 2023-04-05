Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 600 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

