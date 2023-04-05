Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Shares of META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

