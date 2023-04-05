Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

