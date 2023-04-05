Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,652 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

