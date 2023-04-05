Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.48 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

