Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.