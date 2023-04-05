Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 121,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.