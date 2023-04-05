Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

