Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

