Clarius Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

