Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 8,123 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

