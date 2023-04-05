Sfmg LLC Sells 681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.