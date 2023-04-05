Fifth Third Bancorp Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.