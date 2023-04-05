Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,923 shares of company stock worth $22,549,705. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

