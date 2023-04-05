Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

