Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 92,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

