2,594 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

